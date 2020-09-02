Presidential Hopeful Kanye West Explains Why He’s Pro-Life

Presidential hopeful Kanye West recently explained that the importance of family is the reason behind his stance and why he’s pro-life.

The acclaimed rapper opened up about his views during a wide-ranging interview Tuesday with Nick Cannon on his podcast, “Cannon Class.” West defended his and his wife Kim Kardashian’s decision not to abort their oldest daughter North West and pointed to family as the reason behind his pro-life stance.

“Family is just the key to the world, period. From our immediate family to our friends and family, our co-workers and family, our city and family, our state and family, our country and family, our world,” Kanye said in the interview. (RELATED: ‘She Had The Pills In Her Hand’: Kanye Says Of Kim Kardashian During Discussion About Almost Aborting Their Daughter)

“The culture of humanity needs to be family,” West continued. “The design of our cities, the design of our schools, there’s a lot of things designed for us to not promote family, they’re designed to create separation.”

As previously reported, West also opened up to Cannon about the moment he and Kardashian decided not to abort North.

“And it was my wife that said, ‘This is a soul.’ And the scariest thing is, she had the pills—you know, you take these pills, you take them and the next morning the baby’s gone—she had the pills in her hand,” West told Cannon.