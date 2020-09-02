‘Kim Jong Un Hit On You’: Trump Reportedly Joked With Sarah Sanders After Wink From North Korean Dictator

President Donald Trump reportedly joked with former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders about “taking one for the team” after North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un winked at her.

A Wednesday report from The Guardian claimed that Sanders herself, in her upcoming memoir “Speaking For Myself,” told a story about the North Korean leader winking at her at the Singapore Summit — and President Trump’s “delighted” reaction to the situation.

Sanders, according to the report, was taking notes as the two leaders discussed sports and other topics. When she looked up, it was “to notice Kim staring at me. We made direct eye contact and Kim nodded and appeared to wink at me. I was stunned. I quickly looked down and continued taking notes … All I could think was, ‘What just happened? Surely Kim Jong-un did not just mark me!'”

It wasn’t until later that she recounted the story to Trump and then Chief of Staff John Kelly, much to the president’s amusement. (RELATED: Sarah Sanders Isn’t Sure Biden Could Lead America ‘Out Of His Own House,’ Much Less A Crisis)

“Kim Jong-un hit on you! He did! He f**king hit on you!” Trump reportedly responded, adding, “Well, Sarah, that settles it. You’re going to North Korea and taking one for the team! Your husband and kids will miss you, but you’ll be a hero to your country.”

Both Trump and Kelly, according to The Guardian, were greatly amused by this and “howled with laughter.” Sanders was less so, telling the president, “Sir, please stop.”