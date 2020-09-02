Kirk Cousins On Coronavirus: ‘If I Die, I Die’

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins isn’t worried at all about coronavirus.

The NFL is geared up to start in about a week, and there’s been a lot of talk about the virus as we enter the season. Cousins is okay with however it shakes out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirk Cousins (@kirkcousins) on Aug 11, 2020 at 2:02pm PDT

“You know, even if I die. If I die, I die…If I get it, I’m going to ride it out. I’m going to let nature do its course … And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I’m going to be okay,” Cousins explained on the “10 Questions With Kyle Brandt” podcast when talking about coronavirus, according to TMZ Sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirk Cousins (@kirkcousins) on Aug 14, 2020 at 4:26pm PDT

Is Kirk Cousins a football guy or is he a football guy? That’s the kind of mentality I want in my leader running the offense.

If he dies right there on the field, then he’s okay with that decision! The man knows what he wants, and that’s to play football.

He won’t give the coronavirus pandemic a second thought! After all, worrying about a virus won’t help put the ball in the end zone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirk Cousins (@kirkcousins) on Apr 29, 2020 at 1:32pm PDT

I can’t wait to see the outrage that comes from these comments from Cousins. You know people are going to be furious that this is his approach, but I don’t blame him at all.

He’s not going to live in fear, and that’s his choice. I’d rather die on my feet than live on my knees, and it sounds like the Vikings star has the same approach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirk Cousins (@kirkcousins) on Jan 10, 2020 at 11:04am PST

I definitely didn’t expect Kirk Cousins to have one of the most based takes on the coronavirus pandemic, but here we are!