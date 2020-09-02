Pelosi Taking ‘Contempt For The Citizenry To Whole New Level,’ Mark Steyn Tells Tucker Carlson

Conservative author and pundit Mark Steyn said Wednesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken her “contempt for the citizenry to a whole new level” by trying to quietly visit a hair salon in San Francisco.

While hair salons remain closed in the Speaker’s Congressional district, Pelosi ignored regulations, violated her social distancing rules and did not wear a protective face mask Monday when she visited a hair stylist.

Steyn said the episode showed remarkable hypocrisy. “The problem here is that our rulers are not bound by the rules they impose on us, and that applies normally when it’s Governor [Ralph] Northam in Virginia or [Canadian Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau getting into the old black face and singing a couple of choruses of “Waiting for the Robert E. Lee” to relieve the stress of virtue signaling all day long,” Steyn told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” (RELATED: Mark Steyn: ‘We Live In An Age Of Super Elites,’ Led By ‘The March Of The Morons’)

“But this is actually worse now,” Steyn continued, “because they’re not being bound by the rules they impose on us which are things like getting a haircut, opening the door if you are a business, leaving the house. So they have taken this whole thing of not living by the rules they impose upon us to a whole new level.”

“And it’s one thing for Justin and Governor Northam to paper around in black face but when it’s getting a haircut, when it’s getting black hair, as lots of women across America would like to get right now and they can’t get it but Nancy Pelosi can, that’s taking the whole contempt for the citizenry to a whole other level.”

Carlson noted that Pelosi did not apologize for contravening her own rules but said she was “set up” and attacked “the owner of the salon, who was going broke because of the restrictions that Pelosi both supports and flouts. And that’s kind of icing on the hypocrisy cake.” (RELATED: ‘Virtue Signalling’ Left Conflates Racism And Coronavirus)

Steyn agreed that the economic restrictions imposed during the coronavirus continue without any indication that will ever end. “So we’ve adopted some kind of new decimal calendar where you’re stuck in the curve flattening groundhog fortnight for the end of the year,” he’s said, adding that he finds the “willingness of the citizenry to accept this … astonishing to me; it can’t actually go on.”