Nebraska AD Bill Moos Says The Big 10 Won’t Start Football In October

The Big 10 will reportedly not start playing football in October.

Dan Patrick reported on his show Tuesday that the Big 10 might be eying an October start following a talk between President Donald Trump and Kevin Warren. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, that had everyone amped after the B1G canceled football during the coronavirus pandemic.

“From source: If conference can pass updated safety measures and procedures, Big Ten targeting Oct. 10 to start football season.” – Dan Patrick — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 1, 2020

However, it’s apparently not going to happen. According to Parker Gabriel, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos addressed the report and said, “There’s nothing to that.”

Reached via text this afternoon, #Huskers AD Bill Moos said of the Oct. 10 Big Ten start date rumor: “There’s nothing to that.” Moos is part of a subcommittee that is looking into potential scheduling models as part of the league’s return to competition group. — Parker Gabriel (@HuskerExtraPG) September 1, 2020

The chaos never ends, folks! Around and around we go in circles with the Big 10. Trump and Warren talk, we get a little bit of hope, there’s a report of an October starting date and then Nebraska’s AD shoots it down.

As usual, the Big 10 continues to be an utter disaster and nobody has any idea what the hell is going on. It’s truly spectacular to watch unfold.

Unfortunately, I’ll say the same thing I’ve said many times before when talking about the Big 10. I don’t believe just about anything I hear anymore.

Information is literally changing by the hour. With every passing day, we get a different story that seemingly contradicts previous reports.

The amount of incompetence in the Big 10 is truly shocking.

Now, we wait for the next report and whatever report that follows that proving it wrong! Meanwhile, we probably won’t play football until 2021. Welcome to life as a Big 10 fan!