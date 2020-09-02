Editorial

Nebraska AD Bill Moos Says The Big 10 Won’t Start Football In October

Wisconsin v Nebraska

(Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Big 10 will reportedly not start playing football in October.

Dan Patrick reported on his show Tuesday that the Big 10 might be eying an October start following a talk between President Donald Trump and Kevin Warren. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, that had everyone amped after the B1G canceled football during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it’s apparently not going to happen. According to Parker Gabriel, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos addressed the report and said, “There’s nothing to that.”

The chaos never ends, folks! Around and around we go in circles with the Big 10. Trump and Warren talk, we get a little bit of hope, there’s a report of an October starting date and then Nebraska’s AD shoots it down.

As usual, the Big 10 continues to be an utter disaster and nobody has any idea what the hell is going on. It’s truly spectacular to watch unfold.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on

Unfortunately, I’ll say the same thing I’ve said many times before when talking about the Big 10. I don’t believe just about anything I hear anymore.

Information is literally changing by the hour. With every passing day, we get a different story that seemingly contradicts previous reports.

The amount of incompetence in the Big 10 is truly shocking.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on

Now, we wait for the next report and whatever report that follows that proving it wrong! Meanwhile, we probably won’t play football until 2021. Welcome to life as a Big 10 fan!