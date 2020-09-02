EXCLUSIVE: Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich Reacts To Pelosi’s Hair Salon Flub, Talks Final Election Months

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich joined Daily Caller Senior White House Correspondent Christian Datoc to discuss the latest trending news.

The former House Speaker shared his input on the latest drama involving the current House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, and a hair salon in San Francisco as well as his thoughts on the upcoming presidential election this November. (RELATED: Election Dissection: Biden And Harris Are Miles Apart On Health Care — Which Way Will Their Plan Lean?)

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!