Oddsmakers Expect Nick Saban And Dabo Swinney To Remain At Their Schools When The College Football Season Is Over

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and Alabama’s Nick Saban are expected to remain with their programs when the college football season is over.

According to odds from Bovada, Swinney is at –600 to remain at Clemson and Saban is at -5000 to remain with the Crimson Tide at the conclusion of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Saban previously coached the Miami Dolphins and Swinney’s name has been floated as a possibility for Jacksonville if the Jaguars draft Trevor Lawrence.

Let me go ahead and end the speculation for everyone right now. There is no shot in hell that Saban or Swinney leave for the NFL at the end of the season.

There’s a better chance I’m elected president in November than those two jump ship, and I’m not even running.

Saban will never take another coaching job after Alabama. He’s turned the Tide into the most dominant program in college football since 2009.

He will either continue coaching or he will retire. There are no other options on the table.

As for Swinney, he’s only 50 and in theory could eventually leave Clemson for the NFL. The only other college job he’d ever consider is Alabama, and I’m not even sure that’s an option after winning two titles with the Tigers.

Swinney is college football royalty. What does he have to gain in the NFL? The answer is nothing. He’s the clear heir to the college football throne once Saban retires.

While it’s possible he could hear some NFL offers, I’d be shocked if he took them anytime soon. He’s in the perfect situation.

So, I hate to rain on everyone’s fun speculation parade, but these two coaches aren’t going anywhere.