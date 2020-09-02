Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson Says Safety Procedures Are Good Enough To Play Football

Ohio State president Kristina M. Johnson believes it’s safe enough to play football.

The Big 10 canceled football because of coronavirus, and a civil war has broken out between conference leaders and everyone else. The woman running OSU believes the Buckeyes have good enough procedures to play football in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Johnson said the following on WOSU radio during a Wednesday interview, according to BuckeyeExtra.com:

I understand how painful and frustrating it is for players to have worked so hard to be at this place and this performance. But I have to step back and say also that we need to put safety first. So both considerations (are important). Of course, we want to be safe, and at the Ohio State University I have full faith and confidence that we’ve created a program that does keep our players safe and would allow the ability to compete.

The civil war rages on, and now the leader of OSU is on the side of the good guys. At this point, you’d just have to be purposefully ignorant to not want Big 10 football to happen.

I don’t even like Ohio State, and I still completely support them here. If Johnson says it’s safe enough to play, then let the young men play.

At the very least, the Big 10 should let schools who want to play have a shot at having games. Instead, Cowardly Kevin and other B1G dropped the hammer and canceled all the games.

It was dumb at the time, and it becomes more and more pathetic with every passing day. It’s time to let the young men put on the pads and compete!

You know Cowardly Kevin royally screwed up when he has a Wisconsin man out here defending the Buckeyes. When it comes to saving the B1G, we’re all in this fight together.