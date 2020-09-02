Patrick Mahomes Gets Engaged To His Girlfriend Brittany Matthews

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can’t stop winning.

According to Nate Taylor, the NFL superstar proposed to his girlfriend Brittany Matthews late Tuesday night, and the diamond engagement ring he got her is massive.

Congrats to Patrick & Brittany! pic.twitter.com/fFVHk7frrz — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 2, 2020

Is there a single person in America who has had a better nine month run than Patrick Mahomes? I seriously think the answer is no.

He won a Super Bowl ring, signed the richest contract in NFL history and is now engaged to get married.

If that’s not winning, then I don’t know what is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne) on Jul 20, 2020 at 2:03pm PDT

All Mahomes knows how to do is rack up victories in life. Whether it’s on the football field or in his private life, the guy is crushing it!

If there’s somebody doing better in life than Mahomes in the world of pro sports, we certainly haven’t seen him yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne) on Jan 12, 2020 at 4:36pm PST

Keep crushing, Patrick! This show is absolutely awesome to watch!