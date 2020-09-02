Petition Starts In SC To Put Up Statue Of Late ‘Black Panther’ Star In Place Of Confederate Memorial

A petition has started in the South Carolina hometown of”Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman to put up a statue in his honor in place of a Confederate monument following his death.

“With Chadwick Boseman’s early passing, it is important that we honor a true local legend my immortalizing him in stone in front of the courthouse,” the anonymous Change.org petition read. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘Black Panther’ Is A Quasi-Religious Atonement For White Guilt)

At the time of this publication, it had received 37,779 signatures of the goal of 50,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox News (@foxnews) on Sep 2, 2020 at 4:27am PDT

“The Confederate Monument belongs in a museum, but has no right to be displayed there,” it added. “I believe the community should come together to honor someone from Anderson, South Carolina that was able to change the movie industry.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The petition goes on to note how Boseman “opened many doors for many young black people with his leading roles in movies such as ‘Black Panther’ or ‘Marshall.'”

“The old statue need not be destroyed; however, with the engravings on the base, it is beyond time for its retirement,” the statement added. “The Anderson County Museum should be the permanent home to the Confederate Monument.”

The inscription on the base of the monument read, “The world shall yet decide, in truths clear, far-off light, that the soldiers who wore the gray, and died with Lee, were in the right,” per the petition.

The petition is addressed to Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, and the state’s House and Senate.

As the outlet noted, in order to have the Confederate monument moved to the museum it would require approval from state lawmakers.

As previously reported, Boseman died Friday after a battle with colon cancer. He was 43.