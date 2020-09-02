Pregnant Australian Woman Arrested For Anti-Lockdown Facebook Post

A woman was allegedly arrested in Australia for encouraging people on Facebook to participate in an anti-lockdown protest, numerous sources reported.

Police in Victoria were recorded handcuffing the 28-year-old pregnant woman on charges of incitement after she prompted Facebook followers to attend a rally in Ballarat to protest the region’s coronavirus restrictions, 7 News reported.

Meanwhile, in Melbourne…

Pregnant mum arrested in front of her children & all her devices/computers seized because of a Facebook post about a proposed lockdown protest..

pic.twitter.com/CuFyQzwxHp — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 2, 2020

In the video, the woman tells police she’s pregnant after the police explain the charges. “I’m in my pajamas. I have an ultrasound in an hour,” she says. She also says she wasn’t aware she was breaking the law. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: We Got Our Hands On Trump’s Internal Issue Polling — Jobs, Economy And COVID-19 Take Priority Over Racial Issues, Law And Order)

“I wasn’t breaking any laws by doing that.”

“You are, actually, you are,” the officer says. “That’s why I’m arresting you.”

She offers to take the post down, but the police say she “already committed the offense.”

“My two kids are watching, I have an ultrasound in an hour, I’m happy to delete the post,” she says. Police went on to seize computers and mobile phones, including the one used to film the incident, presumably by the woman’s partner.

“As a result, a 28-year old female has been charged with the offence of incitement and has been bailed to appear at the Ballarat Magistrates Court on 25 January 2021,” police said according to 7 News.

“Those still thinking of attending the protest in Ballarat on Saturday can expect a swift and firm response from police.”