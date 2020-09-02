Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix after creating a currently unnamed production company.

Netflix will pay the former royal family’s production company to create documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming, according to The New York Times.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sign Netflix Deal https://t.co/SFb1vjfcsL — Variety (@Variety) September 2, 2020

“Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” the couple said in a statement to the outlet. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

The royal couple could appear in documentaries, but Markle has made it clear she does not plan to return to acting, the Times reported. The amount to be paid to the couple has not been disclosed. (RELATED: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Donate $112K From The Broadcast Of Their 2018 Wedding To Coronavirus Aid)

“We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere,” Netflix’s Co-chief Executive and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement.

Well, the royals seem to be settling in real nice in Hollywood. It’s only been six months since Prince Harry and Markle dramatically exited the royal family and stripped themselves of their duty.

Now they’re living in Los Angeles and creating a production company. What a wild turn. We’ll have to see where it goes.