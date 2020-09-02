REPORT: The New Orleans Saints ‘Are Open To Trading’ Star Running Back Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly ready to move Alvin Kamara.

There’s been some chatter about disagreements over his contract, and now the Saints “are open to trading” the star runner, according to Josina Anderson. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m told the Saints are open to trading RB Alvin Kamara, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 1, 2020

Obviously, the running back market in the NFL is incredibly saturated and the position seems to lose more and more value with every passing year.

No team wants to overpay for a guy at a position when there’s cheap replacements all over the market. That’s just the way the running back position works in the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alvinkamara (@alvinkamara) on Sep 30, 2019 at 11:54am PDT

Having said that, Alvin Kamara is one of the best running backs in the NFL, and he’s an incredibly important weapon for the Saints on offense.

Seeing as how New Orleans is in win-now mode, you’d think they’d want to keep their most important pieces together.

Even if they have to slightly overpay, it’d all be worth it if the team makes a deep postseason run. Drew Brees’ window for another ring is rapidly closing, and Kamara will be counted on in a huge way if they want to win another title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alvinkamara (@alvinkamara) on Sep 10, 2019 at 12:03pm PDT

We’ll see what happens, but it might be smart for the Saints to get a deal done. It’s time to win immediately, and Kamara is necessary to get that done.