REPORT: Tyler Perry Is Now A Billionaire

Tyler Perry is reportedly a billionaire.

According to Forbes, the Hollywood power player and icon is officially a billionaire and “has earned more than $1.4 billion in pretax income since 2005.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Forbes noted that Perry grew up incredibly poor and was once homeless. Now, the filmmaker has houses all over the country and two private planes.

From “poor as hell” to billionaire: Here’s how Tyler Perry changed show business forever https://t.co/9ZIe370Lq6 by @MadelinePBerg pic.twitter.com/dzgb4C7EHh — Forbes (@Forbes) September 1, 2020

I love news like this. Stuff of this nature always warms my heart. Tyler Perry is genuinely one of the best guys in all of entertainment.

He came from incredibly humble beginnings, outworked everyone around him and now he’s a member of the three commas club.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) on Jan 23, 2020 at 1:52pm PST

You always want to see great people succeed. It’s super easy to cheer for people who have good hearts and aren’t awful individuals.

Unfortunately, Hollywood is seriously lacking a supply of solid people, and Perry is in the rare group of people in the entertainment industry that I think everyone can unite behind.

He came from virtually nothing, and now has more money than he knows what to do with. If that’s not an American success story, then I don’t know what is.

Props to Perry for getting his money! We love to see it.