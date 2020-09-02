A number of the events at the Republican National Convention (RNC) came under fire as actual or potential violations of the Hatch Act. While a number of administration staffers have defended RNC activities as legally legitimate, the fact that the president is willing to flout convention in such a way indicates he’s learned quite a bit from the left’s willingness to bend the rules.
The RNC Shows How Trump Is Beating The Left At Its Own Game
Anders Hagstrom Justice Reporter
