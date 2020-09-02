Russell Wilson Dominates The NFL’s Deep Passing Stats

One tweet tells you everything you need to know about Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

According to a tweet from the NFL, the former Wisconsin Badgers superstar has dominated the league since 2016 when it comes to throwing the deep ball. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He has the most touchdowns, completions, passing yards and +/- completion percentage on balls over 20 yards.

I love seeing stats like these. It’s not a secret at all that I’m a gigantic fan of Russell Wilson. I think he’s a generational talent.

Yet, there are people out there who seem to honestly believe he’s not elite. It makes zero sense to me when I hear people say that.

Look at some of the offenses Wilson has had to play with. Can you name more than one skill position player he’s had in the past two seasons?

Probably not. Yet, Wilson is still absolutely dominating the NFL with teammates nobody has heard of before. He’s not just doing well.

He’s putting up numbers nobody else can match.

At this point, the critics of Russell Wilson just need to admit they’re haters and leave it at that. He’s elite, and you’re kidding yourself if you think otherwise.

It’s really that simple. Go, Wilson, go!