Texas Tech Is Selling $50 Cut-Outs For Empty Seats At Jones AT&T Stadium During Football Games

Texas Tech football fans can buy cut-outs for the stadium this upcoming season.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Red Raiders are selling cut-outs for $50 to fill empty seats at Jones AT&T Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Texas Tech now joins a small list of schools, including Texas, selling cut-outs to fill the space.

Texas Tech selling $50 fan cut-outs to place at home football games — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 1, 2020

As I’ve said before, I find this promotion to be incredibly stupid. I don’t say that to be mean. I say it because it’s true.

The idea of spending money on a cut-out for a stadium seat is laughable. It’s so dumb that it’s hard to believe it’s real.

Are fans going to just sit there and watch the TV hoping to see a cut-out? What an absolute joke of a situation from every school doing this.

I understand football programs need to make some money during the coronavirus pandemic, but this isn’t the strategy, my friends!

I’d rather just write a check to the program than buy a damn cut-out. Literally, I’d rather just burn my money than participate in these antics.

We’re not going to have packed stadiums this season. Yes, it’s unfortunate, but we don’t need to be doing dumb stuff like selling cut-outs.