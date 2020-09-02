‘The Chicks’ Star Natalie Maines Posts Video With Cut-Outs Of Melania Singing Song That Appears To Slam Trump As A ‘Liar’

“The Chicks” star Natalie Maines posted a remixed video Wednesday that featured cut-outs of first lady Melania Trump singing a song that appeared to slam President Donald Trump as a “liar.”

“Say what you will, but personally I think Melania’s got great timing,” the 45-year-old singer captioned her clip. “I was surprised how quickly she fell in line and followed her leader. #vote.” (RELATED: Dixie Chicks Singer Calls Country Radio ‘Hypocrites’ For Trump Support)

In the clip, we see “The Chicks” stars singing their song “Gaslighter,” but the new version includes cut-outs of the first lady wearing the olive green skirt suit that she wore during her speech at the Republican National Convention last week. (RELATED: Dixie Chicks Singer: ‘I’m Ashamed’ Trump Is President-Elect Every Day)

Maines and the other members of the band are seen wearing a similar style jacket to Trump’s in the video, which originally came out back in March.

Natalie previously shared that she wrote the song — which uses words like “liar” and “denier” — about an ex-lover, per Taste of Country.

But after several months of the pandemic, “The Chicks” star released a remixed version featuring clips of President Trump.

According to the report:

In the video Maines uses old footage of President Trump talking about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). First he’s seen talking about how he’s hearing that the heat of spring and summer may quash the virus; next he’s seen saying there are only 11 cases of coronavirus in America and they’re all getting better.

