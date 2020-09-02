Long Island Bar Investigated For Betting On Whether New York Or Chicago Would Have More Labor Day Shootings

A Long Island bar is under investigation following an Instagram post showing that it was taking bets on whether Chicago or New York City would experience more shootings over Labor Day weekend, the AP reported.

The Cliffton reportedly shared photos on its private Instagram of a paper grid hung in the bar with patrons placing bets on the number of shootings in the two cities, which state liquor authorities say appears to be breaking New York’s law on gambling at establishments with liquor licenses, according to the AP.

In addition to the gambling pool on NYC vs Chicago shootings, the New York State Liquor Authority said Tuesday that The Cliffton violated COVID measures earlier this week by refusing to let investigators inspect the premises, per NBC New York.

The caption in the Instagram post said “Let the shooting sprees begin!” The winner would take home a cash prize.

The betting is “not only sickening, but also appears illegal under the Alcoholic Beverage Control law,” the State Liquor Authority said in a statement to Newsday, according to the AP.

“These reports are repugnant and those responsible for this gambling pool should be ashamed,” Rich Azzopardi, a spokesman for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, told Newsday.

The bar also reportedly refused to let State Liquor Authority inspect the premises this week in violation of COVID measures, which is grounds to revoke the bar’s liquor license.

The agency said the bar would be charged with a violation they noted, and they expect to contact the bar again, according to NBC New York.

New York and Chicago have experienced a surge in violence this summer. Over four dozen people were shot and multiple were killed in one mid-August weekend in New York City, where shootings surged by more than 358% in mid-June when compared to the same time period from 2019. (RELATED: New York City Shootings Surge 358% Compared To Last Year Amid Disbanding Of Anti-Crime Police Unit)

Similarly, Chicago has seen a recent uptick in violence. At least 50 people were shot, and 10 of those shot were killed over the weekend in Chicago, ending August on a deadly note after another violent prior weekend when 66 people were shot, and 5 were killed.