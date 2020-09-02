It’s A Great Time To Watch ‘The Rock’ With Sean Connery And Nicolas Cage

It’s the perfect time to watch “The Rock” if you’ve never seen it before.

For some random reason, I found myself thinking about the 1996 film with Sean Connery and Nicholas Cage, and I immediately wanted to watch it again.

The plot of the movie is pretty simple. A rogue general played by Ed Harris and his forces take biological weapons to Alcatraz and try to hold the country hostage until his demands are met.

Connery plays an SAS officer who was once upon a time jailed on Alcatraz and Cage plays a biochemist responsible for disabling the weapons.

Together, they must stop the general. It’s more or less a movie cooked up to make teenage boys jump and yell at explosions.

Having said that, it’s one of the coolest movies you’ll ever see. It’s loaded with action, suspense, badass moments and the cast is truly loaded with unreal talent.

I was a little kid the first time I saw “The Rock,” and I honestly thought it was the coolest thing ever. It’s probably one of the reasons I’m such a big fan of Nicolas Cage to this day.

Whenever I think of my first action movie memories, I think of “The Rock.”

Trust me, folks. If you haven’t seen Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage in “The Rock,” then you need to do it immediately. You can thank me later.