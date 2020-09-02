The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Will Start The Season Without Fans At Home Games

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will start the NFL season without fans in attendance.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, season ticket holders were informed Wednesday by the team that there won’t be any fans at Raymond James Stadium for the squad’s first two home games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Bucs are the latest football team to restrict capacity during the coronavirus pandemic, and I can promise you that they won’t be the last.

Imagine buying tickets as a fan of the Buccaneers and then having coronavirus shut down attendance before a single game is played.

Remember, the Bucs are just starting without fans. There’s no guarantee they’ll ever have people in the seats no matter how optimistic the organization is.

I feel bad for every team that can’t have fans, but it has to hit on a different level for fans of the Bucks given the fact they just signed Brady.

To say this is a punch in the gut would be an understatement.

You know what else I hate? The fact that I turned out to be right for the most part about whether not not games would have fans.

I’ve been saying for months and months that packed stadiums simply weren’t going to be a thing during the pandemic, and here we are.

Let’s hope like hell things change soon. I’ve had enough of this coronavirus nonsense.