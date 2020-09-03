Journalist Says 2 Former State TV Hosts In Belarus Were ‘Arrested In The Middle Of The Night’ For Supporting Protests

Two former Belurisian state television hosts were reportedly arrested on Wednesday night for siding with protesters in Belarus, a Minsk-based journalist reported.

Dzmitry Kakhno was reportedly found guilty of “participating in unauthorized mass actions,” a judge ruled Thursday, according to Belarusian outlet Charter 97. Dzianis Dudzinski was reportedly arrested on the same charges, though the result of his trial is unclear.

The hosts were reportedly fired from their state television jobs for statements supporting the protests this summer, Charter 9 reported.

Two famous Belarusian TV hosts who sided with protesters have been arrested in the middle of the night. Dzmitry Kakhno was detained by special forces right near his house, when he went out with his mother. No details about arrest of Dzianis Dudzinski are available at the moment — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) September 2, 2020

Around six reporters were reportedly detained by police for allegedly “organizing protests” on Wednesday, according to Minsk-based journalist Franak Viačorka. (RELATED: Belarus’s Contested President Launches Criminal Probe Against Opponents As He Clings To Power)

One photojournalist, identified by Viačorka as Andrei Shauliuha, was reportedly wearing a blue “press” vest, though police arrested him for coordinating “the actions of the crowd.”

At least six reporters detained today in Minsk will stay in jail for ”organizing protests”. One of the best photoreporters and my friend Andrei Shauliuha, according to police, “coordinated the actions of the crowd, as he was wearing a blue vest with the inscription “Press” — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) September 2, 2020

Around 50 journalists reportedly protested near the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Thursday, demanding that all detained journalists be released saying that police purposefully target them, according to Viačorka.

About 50 journalists are protesting near the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Journalists demand a meeting with Minister Yury Karaeu, and they call on authorities to release all reporters from jail. Police are targeting reporters on purpose. pic.twitter.com/4Zgg8DEiTy — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) September 3, 2020

Journalists were reportedly detained over 150 times in Belarus during the month of August, according to Viačorka. Photojournalist Natallia Lubnieuskaja was allegedly injured and is recovering from surgery.

