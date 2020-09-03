Judge Orders The Big 10 To Provide More Documents On Why The Football Season Was Canceled

The Big 10 must provide more documents related to the football season being canceled.

According to Omaha.com, a Lancaster County District Court judge ruled the Big 10 must hand over the documents within 10 days after multiple Nebraska football players sued the conference. The B1G canceled football during the coronavirus pandemic, and all hell has broken loose in the aftermath. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Omaha.com wrote the following on the judge’s decision.

The Big Ten must produce all documents reflecting whether an official vote was taken on the decision, including the official tally but not including how individual members voted. It must also reveal in full its governing documents and bylaws — it submitted 13 pages of bylaws to the court last week but redacted more than 11 full pages.

Below is a live look at my reaction to this news.

Open up the books, Cowardly Kevin! It looks like the Big 10 is about to learn that this is America and not the Soviet Union circa 1945.

In this country, the truth matters. In this country, fairness matters. This isn’t a communist dictatorship and Cowardly Kevin doesn’t get to rule with an iron fist.

Look, if there’s nothing in these documents that contradict or disprove anything the Big 10 has said about canceling football, then Cowardly Kevin and other B1G leaders have nothing to worry about!

Of course, if there’s anything in these documents that prove fans, players and coaches have been lied to or misled, then you can prepare for absolute anarchy.

Either way, we need to get to the bottom of why the Big 10 canceled football, and we need to get to the bottom of why the story keeps changing.

Open the books and spread the information everywhere! There’s a reckoning coming and millions of fans are cheering it on!