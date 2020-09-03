College GameDay Returns Saturday On ESPN

College GameDay returns this Saturday on ESPN.

The network announced that the insanely popular college football event would return for a two hour show September 5 starting at 11:00 EST.

The first GameDay of the season will air from the ESPN studios in Bristol, but it’s unclear what locations might be visited throughout the season.

Meet @ESPNCFB‘s studio lineup for the 2020-21 season Details: https://t.co/RyfyYE8FFQ This weekend, a special 2-hour edition of @CollegeGameDay takes a look at the season ahead ???? Saturday | 11a ET | ESPN, ESPN App pic.twitter.com/iI43aDO2lL — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 2, 2020

This is music to my ears. I’m a gigantic fan of College GameDay. It’s how I start every single Saturday morning.

I wake up, roll out of bed, hit the shower (maybe with a few beers to get the day started off right), grab my computer and fire up GameDay as I crank out some work.

There’s nothing better than three hours of College GameDay and some dark black coffee in the morning. Nothing can beat it. It’s a drug for college football fans.

Now, things will be very different this season. That much is for sure because of coronavirus. There is next to no chance there’s crowds at any GameDay events, but traveling still seems to be very much in play.

As long as we get to see the crew on some campuses before huge games, then I’m all in.

I wish you could all see the smile on my face right now. College GameDay being back means we’re one step closer to returning to normal in America.