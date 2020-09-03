Country Singer Blanco Brown In ICU Following Head-On Collision

Country singer Blanco Brown remains in the intensive care unit following a head-on collision near his hometown of Atlanta Monday night.

The 35-year-old singer suffered “significant injuries” in the accident and was then “transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery to address those traumas,” a statement from Brown’s representatives at the BRB Music Group to Fox News read in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Kevin Hart Admits To Lying About The Level Of Pain He Had Following Car Crash)

“Additional surgeries are expected as he currently rests in the ICU,” the statement added. “Blanco, his family and his friends ask for your prayers during this time.” (RELATED: Report: Kevin Hart Suffers ‘Major’ Injuries Following Car Accident)

According to the report:

The Grammy nominee is an accomplished writer, vocalist and producer known for hits like “The Git Up,” which BRB notes held the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 12 weeks and was the top-selling digital country song in the U.S. for 13 weeks. The music video, which premiered across CMT, MTV, BET and Nick, earned more than 20 million YouTube views in a month. He was named Billboard’s No. 1 Top New Country Artists for 2019 and one of the outlet’s “7 Country Acts to watch in 2019.”

Brown first got his start in the music industry in the world of hip hop with stars like Chris Brown, Fergie and Childish Gambino before finding his way to country music.

Speaking last year to the outlet, the “Just The Way” singer talked about his career and the path it’s taken him.

“It’s been an interesting ride,” Brown shared. “I take it one breath at a time, one stride at a time. And, you know, just try to continue to spread positive energy and purpose.”

“I don’t know what the future holds for me, but I will say that I’ll continue to manifest my purpose and just keep this journey going; making great music with meaning,” he added. “I mean, since ‘The Git Up’ took off in May and June, it’s been nonstop; I don’t plan on slowing down.

Brown continued, “I just want to keep on riding. It’s what I do for a living, it’s my calling and I just want to continue to spread the purpose. That’s my living message.”