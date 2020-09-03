Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson And Multiple Family Members Test Positive For Coronavirus

Dwayne Johnson and multiple members of his family have coronavirus.

The Rock announced Wednesday night that he had tested positive for coronavirus along with his wife and two of his daughters. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He made it clear that they’re all doing well, but it’s still obviously a serious situation. You can watch him explain it all below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) on Sep 2, 2020 at 3:26pm PDT

How much worse can 2020 get? Seriously, how much worse can things get? The damn virus even got The Rock!

The Rock is supposed to be untouchable. He’s supposed to be the greatest man in all of Hollywood, and he still caught coronavirus.

This year has been one punch to the gut after another, and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight.

Luckily, it sounds like the star actor and his family are all doing well after contracting the virus. All things considered, it sounds like they made out pretty lucky.

Hopefully, everyone heals up quickly so that everyone can get back to business as usual sooner than later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock) on Sep 1, 2020 at 10:28am PDT

We need Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson back to dominating Hollywood. We don’t need him dealing with this damn virus! Get better!