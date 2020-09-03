Now They’re Trying To ‘Destroy’ The Salon Owner Who Embarrassed Pelosi

San Francisco salon owner Erica Kious said Wednesday that her efforts to expose the hypocrisy of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could end her business — and she may be right.

Even as Kious spoke with Fox News host and Daily Caller cofounder Tucker Carlson about the situation, the effort to destroy her appeared to already be underway.

So the “set up” was Pelosi asked a salon to let her get her hair done in violation of local coronavirus guidelines & the salon owner let her then shared the video of Pelosi breaking the rules to show Pelosi’s hypocrisy, & so now Pelosi’s allies are out to destroy the salon owner. https://t.co/CFmBCPFxBu — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 3, 2020

“The rules are for small-business owners who have seen their life’s work destroyed. The rules are for kids who can’t go to school, for mourning Orthodox Jews who can’t hold funerals. Nancy’s hair is more important than poor slobs like you and me.”https://t.co/VYtjGgNkmV — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) September 3, 2020

Speaker Pelosi’s daughter Christine shared a photo of a letter from Matthew Soleimanpour of Soleiman APC, indicating that legal counsel had been retained to support the Speaker’s claim that she had been “set up” by Kious. (RELATED: ‘They Will Beat The Crap Out Of America’: John Kennedy Says Pelosi, Other Elites ‘Can Strut Sitting Down’)

In the letter, Soleimanpour claimed to have photographic evidence that Kious had allowed stylists to see other clients prior to Speaker Pelosi despite the shutdown orders, and alleged that Kious had blamed Pelosi for the shutdown orders that had ultimately been put into place by Democratic San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Cosmetologist Jonathan DiNardo, who opened the shop specifically for Pelosi’s appointment, had previously claimed that Kious had allowed him to do so and accused her of “furthering a set up” of Pelosi.

Nancy Pelosi’s hair stylist says salon owner approved appointment, is “furthering a set up” of the speaker https://t.co/OGpNghgT0R — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 3, 2020

Pelosi claimed that she had been set up immediately after surveillance video of her maskless salon visit went viral, saying that she was only sorry that she had fallen for it.

.@SpeakerPelosi blames a small business owner for her using their salon despite a San Fran ban: “It was clearly a setup … they owe me an apology” pic.twitter.com/dYgJ91Kqkw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 2, 2020

You gotta be kidding me. Priceless. https://t.co/jOcgr5bRjM — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) September 2, 2020

Kious called Pelosi’s visit a “slap in the face,” asking why, if the Speaker felt comfortable and safe enough to be in the salon without a mask, the salon had to remain closed and her stylists out of work.

A GoFundMe started by Amy Tarkanian had raised over $50,000 by the time of publication to support efforts to help Kious, a single mother of two, relocate.

I’ve started a gofundme for Erica to help relocate her biz of 12 yrs & employ others. She has received an outpour of praise & thanks, but also many death threats. She is having others pack up her belongings because she fears returning. #ENOUGH https://t.co/CzERRXlsUQ @gofundme — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) September 2, 2020

And Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean said that Pelosi might have been able to calm the storm — preventing much of the blowback — with a simple apology.