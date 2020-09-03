Fox News Poll Finds Biden Ahead Of Trump On ‘Policing And Criminal Justice’ In Some Battleground States

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump in two battleground states on “policing and criminal justice,” according to a Fox News poll released Wednesday.

The poll was taken after officers shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, August 23. It found that more voters trust Biden over Trump in regards to “policing and criminal justice” in Arizona and Wisconsin. The two are about even in North Carolina for this issue, according to the poll.

More suburban women in the three battleground states trust Biden over Trump for both handling criminal justice and handling COVID-19, the poll found.

In Arizona, Biden leads for trust in policing and criminal justice by 5 points. Wisconsin voters polled prefer Biden by 5 points for policing and criminal justice, too, according to the poll. The poll also found that Biden is preferred over Trump in terms of handling COVID-19 by 17 points. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: We Got Our Hands On Trump’s Internal Issue Polling — Jobs, Economy And COVID-19 Take Priority Over Racial Issues, Law And Order)

In North Carolina, Biden and Trump are almost even for handling policing and criminal justice, with Trump up by one point.

This poll’s release comes after Trump’s visit to Kenosha Tuesday. Biden announced that he will be visiting the city, which was riddled with riots for multiple days after the shooting, on Thursday.

Fox News’ poll was conducted from Aug. 29 – Sept. 1 and has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.5% points. It included interviews with 772 likely Arizona voters, 722 likely North Carolina voters and 901 likely Wisconsin voters.

Trump has repeatedly slammed polls leading up to the 2020 election. He tweeted Thursday that “any time Fake News Suppression Polls are put out, like @FoxNews, the Stock Market goes DOWN.”