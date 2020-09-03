EXCLUSIVE: Pastor James Ward Explains What He Told Trump About Healing Racial Unrest

Pastor James Ward Jr. sat down with the Daily Caller to explain what he told President Donald Trump during his trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday and how he believes Americans are pursuing racial justice in all the wrong ways.

Ward and his wife and co-pastor, who count Jacob Blake’s mother and grandmother in their congregation, told the president that focusing on changing laws won’t fix the problem at the root of America’s current racial unrest. Instead, he argued to theDC that the nation needs to rediscover Christian principles, a task politicians would struggle to succeed in through law.

“You can’t legislate morality,” he said, saying there is a distinction between civil, spiritual, and moral law. “Until we focus on spiritual and moral law and change the hearts of people, we’ll have to continue to build bigger jails and build bigger prisons.” (RELATED: We Witnessed The Kenosha Shootings. Here’s What Really Happened)

