‘Which Will Your Conscience Allow You To Choose?’ Pro-Life Org Backing Trump Announces Six-Figure Newspaper Ad Buy

The pro-life Susan B. Anthony List is highlighting 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s abortion stances through a six-figure newspaper ad buy, the group announced Thursday.

SBA List announced the six-figure newspaper ad buy ahead of a Sept. 9 event with Vice President Mike Pence in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — part of the organization’s multi-state Life Wins! tour pushing voters to examine where the Biden ticket stands on abortion.

“Which will your conscience allow you to choose,” the ad asks, adding that the Democratic party embraces abortion up until birth, leaving “a baby born alive after attempted abortion” to die, and making taxpayers fund late-term abortions. (RELATED: ‘Most Pro-Abortion Presidential Ticket In American History’: Pro-Life Groups Condemn Biden VP Kamala Harris)

The new ad targets Pennsylvania voters and will be placed in Pennsylvania newspapers such as The Pittsburgh Post Gazette, The Erie Times-News, The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Morning Call, Lower Bucks Times, Delaware County Daily Times, The Tribune Reivew, and Valley News Dispatch, according to a press release. (RELATED: Here’s How Joe Biden Has Evolved On Abortion As He Attempts To Become President)

“Life is winning across the nation,” SBA List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “It is an honor to partner with the Vice President to shine a spotlight on the Pennsylvania communities working hard to build up pro-life resources to provide for the needs of mothers and their children.”

Biden has changed his position on abortion. As early as 1973, 30-year-old Biden said that the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade had gone “too far.” He said a year later that a woman should not have the “sole right to say what should happen to her body,” and repeatedly voted for pro-life legislation as a senator.

It was not until June 2019 that the former vice president changed his stances on the Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of federal funding for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s life is in danger.

Biden’s running mate, Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris, promised as a presidential candidate to codify Roe v. Wade, require judicial nominees to support Roe v. Wade, to repeal the Hyde Amendment, to require private insurers to cover abortion and contraception, to make abortion drugs and birth control available over the counter, to ban abstinence-only sex ed, to preserve funding for Planned Parenthood, and much more. She also said she would not consider a running mate who opposed abortion rights.

Harris has a long history of advocating for increased abortion access and against pro-life policy: she has voted against abortion bills that protect the unborn after 20 weeks of pregnancy and voted against protecting babies born alive after failed abortions.

Pro-life groups have condemned the Biden, Harris ticket as the “most pro-abortion presidential ticket in American history.”

