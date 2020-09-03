Biden Leads Trump Nationally, Race Tightens In Battleground States Two Months From Election, Polls Show

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden maintains his lead over President Donald Trump, though the race may be tightening in some battleground states, polls show.

Biden leads by eight points and 10 points in recent polls by CNN and Quinnipiac, and leads in Wisconsin, Arizona and North Carolina by eight points, nine points, and four points, respectively, according to Fox News’ recent polls. However, Biden leads by only three points in Pennsylvania, according to a Monmouth poll.

These are only some of the numerous polls released Wednesday.

NEW POLLS OUT TODAY Quinnipiac: Biden 52%, Trump 42%

(+10) USAT/Suffolk: Biden 50%, Trump 43%

(+7) Reuters/Ipsos: Biden 47%, Trump 40%

(+7) Grinnell/Selzer: Biden 49%, Trump 41%

(+8) Economist/YouGov: Biden 51%, Trump 40%

(+11) — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 2, 2020

The polls, which surveyed voters post both conventions, were released Wednesday afternoon, and come just two months before November’s election. While Biden leads nationally Trump by 7.4 points according to FiveThirtyEight’s average and in some swing states, including Arizona and North Carolina, his gap has narrowed in others like Pennsylvania. (RELATED: New Poll Shows Trump Overtaking Biden In Michigan)

Biden leads Trump in Pennsylvania by 4.3 points according to FiveThirtyEight’s average, down over two points from a month ago. In Michigan and Wisconsin, the other two upper-midwestern states that were critical to Trump’s 2016 victory, Biden leads by 6.4 points and 7.1 points, respectively, according to FiveThirtyEight. (RELATED: Biden Leads Trump Nationally And In Swing States, CNBC Poll Shows)

Trump’s approval rating remains largely consistent across polls. He has an approval rating of 41%, 42% and 43% in the recent CNN, Politico and Quinnipiac polls, respectively.

The president is also polling below 50% regarding his response to the coronavirus. Forty percent of voters approve of his handling of the pandemic, according to CNN, compared 41% approval from Quinnipiac.

Half of likely voters surveyed by Quinnipiac said that they felt less safe with Trump as president, compared to 42% who said the same for Biden. Voters also trusted Biden 58%-36% to better handle race relations in the United States and 56%-40% to better handle the nation’s coronavirus response, according to the poll.

The CNN poll was conducted from Aug. 28-Sept. 1 among 1,106 adults, and has a margin of error of 3.8%. The Quinnipiac poll surveyed 1,081 likely voters from Aug. 28-31 and has a margin of error of 3%. Fox News also polled likely voters in the three swing states from Aug. 29-Sept. 1, and Monmouth polled 400 likely voters from Aug. 28-31.

