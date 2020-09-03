Learn What It Takes To Become A Professional Writer For Just $50 Bucks!

What good is having a great idea for a novel or a movie if you can’t articulate it properly on a page? Whether you’re struggling with writer’s block or are writing a story for the very first time, learning to write your thoughts down onto a page, in any format, can be incredibly challenging.

If you have a great idea for the next big thriller novel a la Dean Koontz, understanding the basic format of this genre of writing is key. The same goes for romantic novels, children’s books, and even screenplays. But before you get too discouraged, take a page out of The Ultimate Creative Novel & Screen Writing Academy Bundle, and learn how to conjure your inner literary genius!

Jam-packed with 11 writing courses, this bundle has something to offer just about any aspiring writer. Whether you’re into fantasy science fiction, romance, or young adult genres, this program lays out the writing process, step-by-step, helping you to create the next big literary masterpiece. And by the end of the program, you’ll know how to publish your book on Amazon and start making money off of your creation!

Under the guidance of Steve Alcorn, an experienced fiction and non-fiction writer, you’ll learn how to turn an idea into a page-turning, compelling story that people will actually want to read. From basic story outlines to subplots and character development, you’ll learn how to piece together details and create a professional-level piece of writing.

In addition to novel writing, biography writing, and mystery writing, there’s an entire course dedicated to the art of screenwriting. From how to write realistic dialogue to what it takes to pitch and market your screenplay to get it on the big screen, Chicago-based screenwriter and communication designer Dani Acorn explains it all.

Check out what actual students are saying about these helpful courses online!

“If you have an idea for a book, but just can’t get it together, this is the class for you.” – Anonymous “This course grounded me well in the ability to adapt my writing from novel to screenplay. I was quickly able to focus on differences and application of story and scene in the two genres.” – Anthony “Very good summary of the steps involved in planning and plotting a science fiction novel. The section on plotting was particularly helpful.” – Debora

Right now, The Ultimate Creative Novel & Screen Writing Academy Bundle is just $49.99 down from over $2,100 bucks!

