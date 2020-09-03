Leonard Fournette Signs With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Contract Is Worth Up To $3.5 Million

Leonard Fournette is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Ian Rapoport, the star running back signed with the Bucs on a one-year contract worth up to $3.5 million after being released by the Jaguars.

His base salary for the 2020 season will be $2 million.

#Bucs are giving RB Leonard Fournette a 1-year deal worth a max value of $3.5M, source said. He gets a $2M base salary and incentives are based on rush yards & play-time. Plus, with no off-sets from his #Jaguars deal, Fournette can double dip if he wins his grievance & add $4.2M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2020

Fournette seemingly confirmed the news on Instagram by posting a photo of himself wearing a Bucs uniform. He has purged his Instagram of all other photos and any traces of ever playing for the Jaguars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leonard Fournette (@leonardfournette) on Sep 2, 2020 at 5:57pm PDT

Tom Brady’s offense with the Bucs is simply absurd. He has Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard at tight end and Mike Evans and Chris Godwin outside at receiver. And he now has Fournette in the backfield.

Is there a more loaded offense in the NFL? That lineup is so damn good that it’s almost laughable. I’m not sure Brady has ever had better weapons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Sep 1, 2020 at 7:00am PDT

Of course, we don’t know what kind of shape Gronk is in, but if he’s even close to his old self, then he’s going to be a nightmare for defenses.

With Fournette in the backfield, defenses are going to have huge problems on their hands balancing defending the pass and playing the run.

It’s a legit nightmare scenario for defensive coordinators around the league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers) on Aug 31, 2020 at 12:58pm PDT

Best of luck to anyone who has to face the Bucs this season. Something tells me they’re going to be scoring a bunch of points.