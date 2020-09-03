Kansas Football Coach Les Miles Joins Cameo, Charges Only $150

Kansas football coach Les Miles has joined cameo.

The legendary college football coach joined the celebrity video site, and he’s only charging $150 for a message. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I don’t know about you guys, but getting a personalized message from Miles for $150 sounds like the steal of the century.

Les Miles is on Cameo. And.. well.. “You’ll expand your family and meet real friends for the first time. … Go Tigers!” pic.twitter.com/74INT4v2fN — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 2, 2020

Folks, 2020 has been an unbelievably brutal year. It’s sucked on every single level that I can think of and we need a couple victories to get the juices flowing.

I think it’s safe to say that Les Miles joining cameo is the definition of a major win. We’re talking about a guy who is an electric factory.

Now, for the cheap price of $150, he’ll give you a shoutout. If you’re not pumped for this, then you’re not a real college football fan.

We’re talking about one of the most iconic coaches in the history of the sport and the dude has no filter on his mouth.

After several tough months, it’s nice to finally win one. I might just have to hit up the bank because there’s a lot of things I need to pick Miles’ brain on.