Lili Reinhart Says Coronavirus Restrictions On ‘Riverdale’ Set Make Her Feel Like A ‘Prisoner’

“Riverdale” actress Lili Reinhart claimed the coronavirus restrictions on set of the CW show make her feel like a “prisoner.”

Reinhart opened up about the restrictions in an interview published Wednesday with Nylon.

The actress revealed the cast is not able to leave Canada during the filming process. Upon arrival, she had to quarantine for two weeks and is not allowed to leave until Christmas. Reinhart and others can have visitors, but they have to quarantine for two weeks before being able to see the cast. (RELATED: Lili Reinhart Says She Is A ‘Proud Bisexual’ Woman)

“I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn’t feel good,” Reinhart revealed. “You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f*cked.”

Due to the restrictions on set, Reinhart will not be able to pick up any other projects besides “Riverdale.”

“I’m very lucky, but it’s like, ‘I need to keep going. I need to keep going,'” Reinhart added.

Reinhart revealed she’s had a hard time dealing with the pandemic. She claimed she felt “lost” at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown.

“I felt very sad and hopeless, because of personal things that were happening in my life,” Reinhart revealed. “Instead of distracting myself, f*cking random people and doing drugs and drinking my problems away, I chose the harder route, which was to not distract myself. I was like, ‘I’m not doing that. I’m going to go through the next however many months of shit, pure shit, awful, crying every day, but the necessary work.'”