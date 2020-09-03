First Lady Melania Trump Talks About ‘Recovery At Work’ Efforts During Roundtable About The ‘Nation’s Drug Crisis’

First lady Melania Trump hosted the “Recovery at Work: Celebrating Connections” roundtable Thursday at the White House, where the “nation’s drug crisis” was discussed.

“Today we are here to highlight two important things in recovery: The power of recovery tools and resources in the workplace, and the role personal connection to others plays in achieving sobriety,” the first lady explained during her remarks, per the White House. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

WATCH:

.@FLOTUS at a roundtable with @ONDCP on supporting American workers in recovery: “Today we are here to highlight two important things in recovery: The power of recovery tools and resources in the workplace, and the role personal connection to others plays in achieving sobriety.” pic.twitter.com/Xvc7RIQsFR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 3, 2020

“The coronavirus pandemic has increased feelings of loneliness and sadness,” she added. “For vulnerable populations, it has also increased the risk of substance abuse.” (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

FLOTUS continued, “But the American people are strong and always set-up to help one another in times of need. My husband and this administration are also committed to making sure no one is left behind and the forgotten man and woman are forgotten no more.”

Some Americans have faced an increased risk of substance abuse during the Coronavirus pandemic. This Administration is committed to ensuring that no one is left behind or forgotten. pic.twitter.com/hauvBOOJDM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 3, 2020

“Our nation’s drug problem will not be solved by one person,” Melania went on. “It will take champions and care, families, communities, places of worship, and people like you, coming together to give our children the very best future.”

As noted from the roundtable, September is National Recovery Month.

Ahead of the day’s event, FLOTUS tweeted that she would be “hosting a roundtable with some incredible citizens in recovery [and] the amazing organizations that support them.”

This afternoon I will be hosting a roundtable with some incredible citizens in recovery & the amazing organizations that support them. I encourage the media to focus & report on the nation’s drug crisis, not on delusional & malicious gossip. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 3, 2020

“I encourage the media to focus [and] report on the nation’s drug crisis, not on delusional [and] malicious gossip,” she added.