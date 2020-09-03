US

First Lady Melania Trump Talks About ‘Recovery At Work’ Efforts During Roundtable About The ‘Nation’s Drug Crisis’

Melania_Trump_roundtable_addiction

(Screenshot/Twitter/Public User: White House)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
First lady Melania Trump hosted the “Recovery at Work: Celebrating Connections” roundtable Thursday at the White House, where the “nation’s drug crisis” was discussed.

“Today we are here to highlight two important things in recovery: The power of recovery tools and resources in the workplace, and the role personal connection to others plays in achieving sobriety,” the first lady explained during her remarks, per the White House. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

WATCH:

“The coronavirus pandemic has increased feelings of loneliness and sadness,” she added. “For vulnerable populations, it has also increased the risk of substance abuse.” (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

FLOTUS continued, “But the American people are strong and always set-up to help one another in times of need. My husband and this administration are also committed to making sure no one is left behind and the forgotten man and woman are forgotten no more.”

“Our nation’s drug problem will not be solved by one person,” Melania went on. “It will take champions and care, families, communities, places of worship, and people like you, coming together to give our children the very best future.”

As noted from the roundtable, September is National Recovery Month.

Ahead of the day’s event, FLOTUS tweeted that she would be “hosting a roundtable with some incredible citizens in recovery [and] the amazing organizations that support them.”

“I encourage the media to focus [and] report on the nation’s drug crisis, not on delusional [and] malicious gossip,” she added.