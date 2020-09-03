Politics

Protesters Gather Outside Pelosi’s San Francisco Home, Hang Blow-Dryers In Tree

Screenshot/Twitter/@Jachristian

Protesters descended upon House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home Thursday, hanging blow-dryers and curlers from a tree.

Angry that Pelosi violated coronavirus restrictions to have her hair done at a local salon — still closed to the public by local and state orders — they gathered to voice their disappointment. (RELATED: Trump Floats San Francisco Salon Owner As Replacement For ‘Crazy Nancy’ As House Speaker)

The San Francisco Chronicle’s Jessica Christian described the scene outside Pelosi’s home, noting that the protesters said they were not salon employees anxious to return to work, but rather customers who felt they also deserved the chance to have their hair or nails done.

Protesters held hands and encircled the tree — which they named “Freedom Tree” after decorating it with curlers, hair dryers and an American flag.

Salon owner Erica Kious released surveillance footage of Pelosi’s maskless trip to the salon, saying that it was like a “slap in the face” that she could violate restrictions to get a blowout while salon workers and owners could not remain open to the public in order to make a living.