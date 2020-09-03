Protesters Gather Outside Pelosi’s San Francisco Home, Hang Blow-Dryers In Tree

Protesters descended upon House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home Thursday, hanging blow-dryers and curlers from a tree.

Angry that Pelosi violated coronavirus restrictions to have her hair done at a local salon — still closed to the public by local and state orders — they gathered to voice their disappointment. (RELATED: Trump Floats San Francisco Salon Owner As Replacement For ‘Crazy Nancy’ As House Speaker)

The San Francisco Chronicle’s Jessica Christian described the scene outside Pelosi’s home, noting that the protesters said they were not salon employees anxious to return to work, but rather customers who felt they also deserved the chance to have their hair or nails done.

Protesters have gathered in front of Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and are stringing up curlers and blow dryers on a tree after a video surfaced of Pelosi getting her hair done indoors/maskless at a SF salon @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/v6KVORByaP — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 3, 2020

None of these demonstrators in front of Nancy Pelosi’s home are salon owners or workers. They’ve all described themselves “angry salon customers” who want to get their hair and nails done @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/fVMVM2Aajl — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 3, 2020

Protesters held hands and encircled the tree — which they named “Freedom Tree” after decorating it with curlers, hair dryers and an American flag.

Demonstrators have formed a hand-holding circle around a tree with blow dryers and hair curlers hanging in front of Nancy Pelosi’s SF home @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/9MsXqdZjhy — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 3, 2020

The tree of blow dryers and curlers has been decorated with an American flag and dubbed the Freedom Tree by protestors in front of Nancy Pelosi’s home @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/0dY9SU4JeV — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 3, 2020

Salon owner Erica Kious released surveillance footage of Pelosi’s maskless trip to the salon, saying that it was like a “slap in the face” that she could violate restrictions to get a blowout while salon workers and owners could not remain open to the public in order to make a living.