REPORT: The Big 10 Will Vote Again On Whether Or Not To Play Football

The Big 10 football season might be officially saved.

According to Outkick, BuckNuts reported that there is a tentative agreement among university presidents to vote Friday or Saturday on playing football in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The B1G canceled the fall football season in August because of the coronavirus.

Below is a live look at my reaction to this news.

It’s happening, folks! We made enough noise, raised enough hell and now the Big 10 will reportedly vote again.

To be clear, nine schools need to vote yes in order to save the football season. If we can get a 9-5 vote, then we’re playing ball.

If I had to guess right now, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan and Nebraska are all firm yes votes.

That means there’s three schools that need to be swayed. I’d target Michigan State and Minnesota first and go from there.

No matter what, we have to find the three votes, and I believe we can.

Put the pads on and let the Big 10 play football!