REPORT: Brooklyn Nets Hire Steve Nash As The Team’s Head Coach

NBA legend Steve Nash is reportedly the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets and Nash have agreed on a four-year contract for him to serve as the team’s new head coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Salary details aren’t known at this time.

This is the definition of a Woj bomb. I honestly had no idea this was even in the works, but I’m 100% here for it.

Nash was one of the best point guards in the history of the NBA. He was crafty, knowledgeable and was a dominant force on the court.

Nash won the NBA’s MVP award twice and had an insanely successful career that spanned multiple decades.

Now, he’s taking over as the head coach for the Brooklyn Nets. Life sure comes at you fast. If he’s even a fraction as good of a coach as he was a player, then the Nets are in safe hands.

I can’t wait to see how he does. This just became one of the biggest storylines in the NBA.