Study: Labor Day Is The Third Deadliest Holiday For Drivers

Labor day is the third deadliest holiday for drivers, a new study by Autoinsurance.org found.

The deadliest holiday for drivers is July 4, which had an average of 450 deadly crashes per year, and the second deadliest is Memorial Day, which had an average of 448 deadly crashes. Labor Day had an average of 443 deadly crashes, according to the study, which tracked the number of fatal crashes from 2016 to 2018.

The study analyzed 15,000 data points from 2016 – 2018 for every state and the District of Columbia. Each year’s study builds on the previous year’s and due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 study also used data from Google’s COVID-19 Community Mobility Report.

Other holidays that were deadly for drivers were Columbus Day, Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, Halloween and Thanksgiving, which each averaged over 400 crashes between 2016 and 2018. (RELATED: Long Island Bar Investigated For Betting On Whether New York Or Chicago Would Have More Labor Day Shootings)

The number of fatal crashes on Labor Day is expected to spike this year, the study said. The summer months already tend to see the highest number of deadly crashes, and after months of quarantine, the study predicts that people will come out to party even more so than usual.

“During the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, we saw a substantial decrease in fatal crashes on our nation’s roadways as folks quarantined at home and traveled less,” the study said. “This decrease was especially true given that drunk driving dropped during COVID-19.”

“But make no mistake — we’ve entered the peak period for the deadliest holidays to drive,” the authors added. “And as states begin to reopen for business following the first wave of coronavirus closures, traffic fatalities will again rise.”

Labor Day has historically been one of the top 3 deadliest holidays, the study said. It has similar characteristics to Memorial Day, like more traffic and an increase in drunk driving, both of which increase the fatality rate.

“With Americans wanting to party and have a good time, people will likely drink and drive, which will cause fatal crashes to spike,” the study added. “Add that to current statistics that people are speeding more than typical and the fatal crashes this Labor Day weekend could spike compared to previous years.”

In order to drive safely, individuals should avoid alcohol, drive slowly, concentrate on the road, and make sure the vehicle is properly maintained, the study said.