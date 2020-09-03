Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski And Marshawn Lynch In ‘Twas The Night Before Kickoff’ Ad

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and more NFL stars are featured in this new twist on the Christmas classic, “The Night Before Christmas,” with ad from FritoLay called “Twas the night before kickoff.”

Narrated by former Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, the ad starts out with Marshawn reading a book by the fire. The ad was noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Tom Brady Says The Buccaneers Have ‘A Lot Of Work To Do’ Before The Season Starts)

“Twas the night before kickoff when all through the house, not a player was stirring, not even a…Gronk?!” Lynch explained, as a clip of Gronkowski appeared of him eating chips. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

WATCH:

Soon, we see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady sitting on a bed polishing his helmet with the logo of his new team.

“Brady polished his helmet to give a gleam, excited for game day with his brand new team,” Marshawn continued his narration over the video.

At one point in the 60-second clip, we see Dallas Cowboys players Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott who appear in bunk beds while talking about eating chips.

Near the end of the ad, we see various shots of NFL players and fans getting ready for the start of the season.

It ends with the lines, “To the front of the sofas, run down the hall, now snack away, snack away, snack away all. Because kickoff is here, it’s game day y’all.”

“So happy kickoff to all,” Lynch concluded. “And to all a goodnight.”

The ad will first hit the air during the NBC broadcast of the first game of the NFL 2020 season on Sept. 10 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans.