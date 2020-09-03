President Donald Trump seemed to suggest that North Carolina residents should attempt to vote twice in order to ensure the integrity of the state’s absentee ballot system.

The White House now says the president was not specifically urging North Carolina voters to break election law.

“No one has fought harder for an election system that is fair and free from fraud and abuse than President Trump,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told Daily Caller this morning. “This idea that he is encouraging people to vote twice is yet another example of the media taking him out of context and ignoring the facts.”

A second White House official not cleared to address the issue further told Daily Caller that “we have been hearing for months by Democrats and the media that our system is perfect and can handle this mass mail-in vote concept.”

“All the President is saying is that if you get your ballot — solicited or unsolicited — by mail, fill it out, and mail it back in but on election day go verify that it has been received and counted,” the official continued. “If it has not then you should be able to vote in person.”

The president echoed this line in a series of tweets Thursday morning.

Based on the massive number of Unsolicited & Solicited Ballots that will be sent to potential Voters for the upcoming 2020 Election, & in order for you to MAKE SURE YOUR VOTE COUNTS & IS COUNTED, SIGN & MAIL IN your Ballot as EARLY as possible. On Election Day, or Early Voting,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

…..go to your Polling Place to see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted). If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly. If it has not been Counted, VOTE (which is a citizen’s right to do). If your Mail In Ballot arrives…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

….after you Vote, which it should not, that Ballot will not be used or counted in that your vote has already been cast & tabulated. YOU ARE NOW ASSURED THAT YOUR PRECIOUS VOTE HAS BEEN COUNTED, it hasn’t been “lost, thrown out, or in any way destroyed”. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

Trump, asked during a Wednesday interview with WECT what he thought of the projected 600,000 North Carolina voters expected to cast absentee ballots this election, responded that “they will vote, and then they are going to have to check their vote by going to the poll and voting that way because if it tabulates then they won’t be able to do that.”

“Let them send it in and let them go vote,” he continued. “If the system is as good as they say it is, then they obviously won’t be able to vote. If it isn’t tabulated, they will be able to vote. So that’s the way it is, and that’s what they should do.” (RELATED: Trump Declares Wilmington, NC, Nation’s First ‘World War II Heritage City’)