The Alabama Crimson Tide Expect To Lose $75 Million Because Of Coronavirus

The Alabama Crimson Tide expect to lose a shocking amount of money because of coronavirus.

According to Michael Casagrande, athletic director Greg Bryne told football season ticket holders in an email that the Crimson Tide expect to have a $75 million shortfall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama is playing football in the fall with the rest of the SEC, but stadium capacity will be limited.

The Alabama athletics department faces a $75 million revenue shortfall this year, AD Greg Byrne said in an email to football ticket holders. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) September 4, 2020

The damage coronavirus has caused to the world of sports is nothing short of heartbreaking. It’s truly insane how much money will be lost.

Alabama is expecting to lose $75 million because of the changes to the football season! Sit back and let that number sink in.

The craziest part is that Alabama is actually going to play football starting September 26, and there’ll be fans in the stands.

Despite that fact, the losses are still going to be gigantic. I don’t even like Alabama, and I still feel horrible for the Crimson Tide and the program’s fans.

When we look back in a couple years, it’s going to be incredibly interesting to see how teams bounced back. It’s a tough time in the world sports, and football teams playing aren’t even immune from damage.