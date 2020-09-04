Candace Cameron-Bure Says She Wants To ‘Share Jesus’ With People, Not Talk Politics

TV personality Candace Cameron-Bure revealed she would not be applying for the open spot on “The View.”

Cameron-Bure claimed she’d rather “share Jesus” than talk about politics in an interview published Friday by Fox News.

“I just don’t publicly want to talk about politics,” Cameron-Bure told the outlet. “Not because I don’t believe that my viewpoints and opinions are important but I would much rather share Jesus with people. That’s really my passion.” (RELATED: Candace Cameron-Bure Talks About Being A Christian In Hollywood)

“I don’t want to get into the political debate because it just is about division and separation,” she added. “And I want to learn. I want to be [part of] a conversation about how to build a bridge.”

Cameron-Bure co-hosted “The View” for roughly a year between 2015 and 2016. The former TV host claimed she didn’t miss her old gig at all in 2018 during an appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show.”

“I don’t miss ‘The View’ at all,” Cameron-Bure said on the show. “I love being on talk shows, I love hosting talk shows, but that was a hard job every single day, talking politics.”

“I’m happy right now not to be on that show and talk about lighter topics right now,” she added.