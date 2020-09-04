Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
‘An Existential Crisis’: Will Democrats Accept Defeat In November? Here’s What They Might Do If Trump Wins

Joe Biden and Running Mate Kamala Harris Deliver Remarks In Delaware

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Varun Hukeri Reporter
The 2020 presidential election is gearing up to be one of the most contentious and partisan in recent American history amid the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide civil unrest. This — paired with the potential logistical and legal difficulties of a mail-in election — is generating speculation as to whether either side would really accept the results of the election.