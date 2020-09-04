Election Dissection: What Happens If We Don’t Have Results On Election Night? We Asked Someone Who Worked On The 2000 Recount

Republican strategist Adam Goodman joined the Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc for an exclusive interview Friday.
Datoc first asked Goodman about his reaction to the recently wrapped Republican and Democratic National Conventions. Did President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden get a bigger bump from the festivities? Did anything about the events give Goodman a tip about how the final few months of the election will shape up for both campaigns? (RELATED: Election Dissection — Democratic Strategist Ameshia Cross Reacts To Trump’s RNC Speech)
Goodman also touched on the tightening polls between Trump and Biden and told Datoc that Trump’s law and order messaging will ultimately make or break the election for him.
Finally, Datoc asked Goodman — based on his experience during the 2000 Florida recount — to predict what might happen if anything, and we mean ANYTHING, delays the election results. Spoiler alert: it won’t be pretty.
WATCH:
