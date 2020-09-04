EXCLUSIVE: Goya CEO Reacts To Hate Over Trump Support And Working With White House On Trying To Help Hispanic Community

Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent sat down with Goya CEO Bob Unanue for a wide-ranging, exclusive interview at the White House.
Unanue spoke about the outpouring of criticism he received, including orchestrated boycotts against his company, after delivering remarks in support of President Donald Trump this past summer. Ultimately, he said he wasn’t surprised he was criticized. He also delivered some advice to those critical of his and Goya’s efforts to help the country during the pandemic simply over political battle lines. (RELATED: Wall Street Meets Washington’s Exclusive Interview With SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza)
The conversation also touched on what Goya is doing to properly reopen its manufacturing facilities in a way that properly mitigates the further spread of coronavirus and his partnership with the Trump administration on the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, which held its first meeting Monday at the White House.
WATCH:
Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out on any future interviews and shows.
NOW CHECK OUT some more of The Daily Caller’s most recent videos:
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin McCarthy Gives Sneak Peak Of His AndTrump’s RNC Speeches — Makes Prediction For Next Coronavirus Stimulus
EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Jr. Unfiltered — Reactions To Kimberly Guilfoyle’s RNC Speech, Alaska’s Pebble Mine, Hunter Biden And More
EXCLUSIVE: Ben Carson Previews His 2020 RNC Speech — Reacts To Claims That Trump’s ‘Suburbs’ Comments Are ‘Racist’
The Boy Who Cried ‘Postal Service’ | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 20
EXCLUSIVE: California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna Spells Out What Biden Must Do To Beat Trump In November
Biden Is Going Back To The Future | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 19
Election Dissection: Biden And Harris Are Miles Apart On Health Care — Which Way Will Their Plan Lean?
EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Pierson’s Unfiltered Reaction To Biden’s Latest ‘African American’ Comments
What’s More Embarrassing: Fauci’s First Pitch Or GOP Coronavirus Stimulus? | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 16
STIMULUS WAR: How The New Working Class Can Save Trump From COVID | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 15
Can Banning Tik Tok Help Save Trump In November? | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 14
Tucker 2024? COVID Pandemic Burns Down Both Parties | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 13
Forget Trump Vs Biden — Can Barstool Beat The Stock Market? | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 12