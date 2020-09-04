EXCLUSIVE: Goya CEO Reacts To Hate Over Trump Support And Working With White House On Trying To Help Hispanic Community

Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent sat down with Goya CEO Bob Unanue for a wide-ranging, exclusive interview at the White House.

Unanue spoke about the outpouring of criticism he received, including orchestrated boycotts against his company, after delivering remarks in support of President Donald Trump this past summer. Ultimately, he said he wasn’t surprised he was criticized. He also delivered some advice to those critical of his and Goya’s efforts to help the country during the pandemic simply over political battle lines. (RELATED: Wall Street Meets Washington’s Exclusive Interview With SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza)

The conversation also touched on what Goya is doing to properly reopen its manufacturing facilities in a way that properly mitigates the further spread of coronavirus and his partnership with the Trump administration on the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, which held its first meeting Monday at the White House.

WATCH: