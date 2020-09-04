Florida Gators Cap Football Stadium Capacity At 20%, Tailgating Is Banned

The Florida Gators will have fans in the stands during the football season.

The Gators announced Thursday that capacity at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium will be capped at 20% during the 2020 football season.

Tailgating will also be banned. Florida is the latest team to cap capacity and ban tailgating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Another day goes by in the world of football, and another program caps capacity! If you think a single stadium will be packed at this point, then you’re not paying attention.

Until further notice, packed stadiums just aren’t going to be a thing during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s the reality of the situation.

You can fight it all you want, but that’s where we’re at.

Having said that, these tailgating bans need to end. How is it safe to fill 20% of the stadium, but it’s not safe to drink a few beers with the boys?

Does that make sense to anyone with a functioning brain? Of course it doesn’t. Let the young men play and let the fans drink some brews!

Keep checking back for more updates on stadium capacity during the coronavirus pandemic as we have them.