Friday Was Supposed To Be Wisconsin’s 1st Football Game Of The Season

Friday is a dark and depressing day because it was supposed to be the start of the football season for the Wisconsin Badgers.

We were scheduled to play the Indiana Hoosiers today. It was supposed to be our first step forward in the journey towards a national title.

After months and months of preparation, the guys were ready to put on the pads and play.

Instead of playing football, the cowards running the Big 10 ruined the sport by canceling the season, and possibly ruined the Big 10 forever.

I’ve had some dark days in my life. We all go through struggles. I’ve had girls call me ugly, I had college administrators who more or less told me I wasn’t going anywhere in life and I’ve had to fight through a lot of adversity.

The Wisconsin football season getting canceled was worse than all of it. It’s among the darkest days of my life, and we only have Cowardly Kevin to thank.

Now, we wait in limbo as the civil war in the Big 10 continues with no end in sight. Will we play in October? The spring? January? Does anyone know?

This was supposed to be a season full of cold beers and winning lots of games. Now, I’m still drinking, but it’s to numb the pain of the season being ripped away from me.

Now, please excuse me while I crack another drink and weep as I think about what could have been.