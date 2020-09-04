Homeless Woman Sleeping In Store Parking Lot Gets New Start After Being Hired By Grocery Chain

A homeless woman who had been sleeping in her car in the parking lot of a Kroger grocery store has gotten a new start in life after that company gave her a job.

“I would lean my seat all the way back so no one would see me because, you know, I knew I wasn’t supposed to be there,” LaShenda Williams shared with NBC News. The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Tyler Perry Plays Santa Claus, Paying More Than $400K Worth Of Holiday Shoppers Layaway Tabs)

Williams, who had dealt with drug addiction and abuse, found herself homeless for nearly a year. A manager at the grocery store, Jackie Vandal, reportedly took it upon herself to reach out to the woman and let her know that the company would be having a job fair soon. (RELATED: Meek Mill Plays Santa, Gives Away $100K Worth Of Toys To Philly Kids)

“It was just a sense, a gut feeling,” Vandal explained. “You can just tell when people are really genuine and when people, you know, are trying.”

According to the report:

On the day of the job fair, Williams was one of the first applicants, Vandal recalled. Vandal spent several hours helping Williams fill out the job application online. After reviewing Williams credentials, she then hired her on the spot.

The woman was hired in December and now she has a new lease on life. She now has her own one-bedroom apartment, reportedly furnished with the help of the Kroger employees and community members.

“For the very first time in my life, now I know what love is,” LaShenda shared as she became emotional in the clip. “Now I know what friendship is.”